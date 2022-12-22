FJMU institute provides best treatment: Yasmin

LAHORE:Punjab Health Minister Prof Yasmin Rashid has said world's best Punjab thalassemia and other genetic disorder prevention and research institute established at Fatima Jinnah Medical University (FJMU/SGRH) is providing best facilities for diagnosis, prevention and treatment of genetics and hereditary blood diseases.

The minister was as a guest of honour at the grand gala dinner after closing ceremony of the Annual International Scientific Symposium at Fatima Jinnah Medical University here on Wednesday.

Secretary Health Punjab Dr Ahmad Javed Qazi, Federal Secretary Dr Ijaz Munir, President Fatima Jinnah Medical College Alumni Association of North America Dr Fizza Zahid Rafique, President King Edward Medical College Alumni Association of North America Dr Muhammad Fateh Shahzad, Vice Chancellor Fatima Jinnah Medical University Prof Khalid Masood Gondal, Pro-Vice Chancellor Prof. Shamsa Humayun and others were present.

Pro-Vice Chancellor Fatima Jinnah Medical University Prof Shamsa Humayun welcomed all the participants. Prof Yasmin Rashid congratulated Vice Chancellor Prof Khalid Masood Gondal and the organisers of the Annual International Scientific Symposium for its successful conduction. She said that the world's best Punjab thalassemia and other genetic disorder prevention and research institute established at FJMU/SGRH is providing best facilities for diagnosis, prevention and treatment of genetics and hereditary blood diseases. She mentioned that state-of-the-art Fatima Jinnah Institute of Mother & Child Health is now functional. A high level treatment is available to mother and child which will certainly decrease the maternal and child death rate in the province, she said.

Punjab Health Secretary Dr Ahmad Javed Qazi said by organising the International Scientific Symposium, post-graduate and undergraduate students, besides faculty members, got awareness of Modern Scientific Research, which will ultimately be beneficial for the ailing humanity.

Fatima Jinnah Medical University Vice-Chancellor Prof Khalid Masood Gondal thanked the minister whose tireless efforts have made Fatima Jinnah Institute of Mother & Child Health functional.

President Fatima Jinnah Medical College Alumni Association of North America Dr Fizza Zahid Rafiq in her address thanked Vice Chancellor Prof Khalid Masud Gondal and said the establishment of the Department of Family Medicine is need of the hour.