Man shot dead on resistance

LAHORE:A man was shot at and injured by three robbers on Manga Road, Raiwind City on Wednesday. Three robbers attempted to snatch a bike from a citizen Aftab.

The victim offered resistance on which the robbers shot at and injured him and escaped from the scene. The injured citizen was admitted to hospital. The victim had sustained two bullet wounds, one in the leg and another in the arm.

Man dies in hospital: A 28-year-old man died in hospital on Wednesday, three days after he was shot at and injured in the limits of Mustafa Town police. The victim was identified as Sultan. The victim had sustained injuries during a fight between two groups. Edhi volunteers shifted the body to the morgue.

Two shot at, injured: Two persons were shot at and injured by unidentified persons in the limits of Nishtar Colony police area on Wednesday. The injured were identified as Rizwan, 25, and Waheed, 40, a security guard. Both the persons were shot at and wounded by unidentified persons in Kamaha village, Nishtar Colony. The injured were admitted to hospital.