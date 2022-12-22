Joint bodies to tackle traffic, parking issues

LAHORE:The Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry and City Traffic Police have agreed to form joint committees and appoint focal person to tackle the traffic related issues, including encroachments, wrong parking and violation of traffic rules.

The consensus in this regard was developed at a meeting between Chief Traffic Officer Lahore Dr Assad Malhi, LCCI President Kashif Anwar and Senior Vice-President Chaudhry Zafar Mahmood at LCCI. The representatives of markets and LCCI Executive Committee members were also present.

Speaking on the occasion, CTO Lahore Dr Assad Malhi said that the feedback from Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry is of utmost importance as its proposals are always knowledge-based. He said that the Traffic Police Department would organise an awareness session regarding traffic rules in collaboration with the LCCI.

“Whenever traffic stops or slows down, it adds to the smog issue”, the CTO said and added that all segments of society would have to play their role in ensuring smooth flow of traffic. He said that the implementation of traffic rules would become easy with the help of Lahore Chamber.

Dr Assad Malhi and LCCI President Kashif Anwar also agreed to make joint efforts against encroachment and wrong parking which are the major causes of traffic mess. The CTO said that the traffic issues cannot be handled without cooperation of the businessmen, who are the backbone of the economy. He assured that additional force would be deputed to stop one-way traffic in the markets besides installation of yellow lines for parking.

“A good traffic management system is top priority of the traffic police as smooth traffic is also a must for easy and timely movement of the trading goods”, he said and added that wrong parking, illegal encroachments, carts, stalls and lack of parking facilities lead to the traffic jams. LCCI President Kashif Anwar hailed the efforts of the traffic police. He said that the business community was really pleased to have a driving licence renewing facility. He said that the process of conducting driving tests for the new licences was going on successfully at the venue of LCCI till the end of September 2022 but afterwards it was not planned. CTO assured LCCI office-bearers that the issue would be resolved. LCCI Senior Vice-President Chaudhry Zafar Mahmood said that an awareness campaign and walk should be arranged to implement the concept of lane in the true sense.