CITY PULSE

Child of Empire
The Citizens Archive of Pakistan is holding screenings of ‘Child of Empire’, a virtual reality experience by Project Dastaan, at ArtChowk the Gallery until December 24. Contact 021-35856030 for more information.
Continuance
The Canvas Gallery is hosting an art exhibition featuring works by Ghulam Mohammad. Titled ‘Continuance’, the show will run at the gallery until today. Contact 021-35861523 for more information.
Radiance of Islamic Art
The ArtCiti gallery is hosting a calligraphy exhibition featuring works by Ambreen Asad Javaid and Samreen Wahedna. Titled ‘Radiance of Islamic Art’, the show will run at the gallery until December 26. Contact 021-35250495 for more information.
KARACHI: The role of welfare institutions and philanthropists is very important to bring quality medical services...
A special court has awarded varying jail terms to three men, including an assistant manager of the Trading...
Model Customs Collectorate personnel have foiled a smuggling bid by seizing electronic items, including iPhones, worth...
The Sindh High Court on Wednesday took exception to non-compliance of the court orders by the University of Karachi ...
The Karachi police chief, Javed Alam Odho, has held a meeting regarding the amendments to the Narcotics Prohibition...
A consumer court issued notices to the chief executive officers of four telecommunication companies on Wednesday over...
Comments