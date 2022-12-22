TCP official among two awarded 87 years in prison over Rs22m frauds

A special court (offences in banks) has awarded varying jail terms to three men, including an assistant manager of the Trading Corporation of Pakistan (TCP), for their involvement in over Rs22 million bank frauds.

Judge Abdul Karim Ansari found TCP official Mohan Lal, Mohammad Raza Shah, and the chief editor of a local newspaper, guilty of committing the offences of fraud, forgery, criminal breach of trust, and preparation of forged documents to use them as genuine for obtaining monetary benefits.

Mohan Lal and the journalists were handed down a collective sentence of 87 years in prison and over Rs50 million fine each in three cases, while Shah was awarded 29 years’ imprisonment along with a Rs11 million fine in one case. In case of failure to pay the fines, the convicts will have to undergo additional imprisonment.

The judge announced his verdict after recording evidence and hearing final arguments from prosecution and defence sides. Following the pronouncement of the verdict, the convicts, who were out on bail, were taken into custody and sent to prison to serve out the sentences that will run concurrently.

The judge noted that the defence side miserably failed to bring any material on record to prove that the amount transferred into their accounts was not the proceeds of the scam, adding that instead of making any plausible defence to disprove the allegations of the prosecution on this point, each accused tried to shift the responsibility and liability of the alleged offence on the other accused.

He said the prosecution succeeded in bringing home the guilt of the accused persons and establishing through oral as well as documentary evidence that the accused committed the offences they were charged with.

The Federal Investigation Agency’s (FIA) Commercial Banking Circle (CBC) lodged three FIRs in 2015. In one of the cases, according to the prosecution, Mohan Lal, being an assistant manager of the TCP, was alleged to have fraudulently managed and forged documents for issuance of a pay order of Rs7.28 million, which was credited in the account of Raza Shah. Mohan and the journalist’s share in the proceeds was later transferred in their accounts.

The FIA claimed that accused Mohan in collusion with the journalist prepared a fake letter of the Trading Corporation of Pakistan in October 2008 and used it to obtain a pay order amounting to Rs8.78 million in the name of a fake firm named Friends Enterprises. The pay order was deposited in the firm’s account, from where the amount was transferred in various accounts of both the accused.

Similarly, in the third case, both men received another pay order to the tune of Rs6.49 million in the name of fictitious firm HM Zafar Traders on the basis of forged documents in February 2011 and the amount eventually landed in their accounts.

On the other hand, the defence counsel argued that their clients had falsely been implicated in three different cases and pleaded that they be acquitted of the charges. The cases were registered under sections 409 (Criminal breach of trust by public servant, or by banker, merchant or agent), 420 (cheating and dishonestly Inducing delivery of property), 468 (Forgery for purpose of cheating), 471 (using as genuine a forged document), 109 (abetment) and 34 (common intention) of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC) read with Section 5(2) Prevention of Corruption Act II 1947.