Law enforcers briefed on changes in law against narcotics

The Karachi police chief, Javed Alam Odho, has held a meeting regarding the amendments to the Narcotics Prohibition Act, 1997, at the Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi.

The meeting was attended by Commandant Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) Brigadier Waqar Rizvi, Joint Director Law ANF Raja Tariq, DIG Admin, DIG East, all Investigation SSPs, DSP Investigation, ANF officers and station investigation officers. Officials said the Karachi additional IG expressed happiness at the arrival of the ANF officials and thanked them for their support in the legislation against drugs.

ANF Law Joint Director Raja Tariq briefed the participants of the meeting about the amendments made in the Narcotics Prohibition Act. In the 1997 law, the punishments were fixed according to the quantity of drugs recovered, but after the new amendment, punishments have been determined according to the types of drugs.

The minimum punishment has also been prescribed for all types of drugs. After the amendment, an ASI-rank police officer can also conduct searches and arrests in public places. Assets created through drug trafficking and sale will also come under the purview of the law.