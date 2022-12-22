Four cell phone companies put on notice over ‘disruption of services’ at courts

A consumer court issued notices to the chief executive officers of four telecommunication companies on Wednesday over disruptions in cellular services on the premises of the courts.

Judicial Magistrate Saifullah Phulpoto of the Consumer Protection Court (South) directed them to furnish their replies on the next date. Complaints were separately filed by the Karachi Bar Association and lawyers. Advocate Liaquat Ali Gabol, one of the complainants, cited the CEOs of the four mobile phone companies as defendants in his plaint.

He stated that the cellular companies were legally bound to provide smooth and uninterrupted services to their consumers. However, he alleged that their services remained disrupted in the areas of the Sindh High Court and City Courts from 9am till 7pm in violation of the consumer protection act.

The lawyer said that the disruption in services was badly affecting the staff, lawyers and their clients, which amounted to disrupting the process of dispensation of justice. The court was pleaded to issue directives for the defendant firms to improve their services at the high court and city courts by installing their mobile towers.