Election commission asks Sindh govt to remove three newly appointed administrators

The provincial election commissioner on Wednesday asked the Sindh Local Government Department to remove all the recently appointed administrators in Karachi and Hyderabad.

In a letter, the election commissioner has stated that Javed-ur-Rehman Kalwar, administrator the District Municipal Corporation of District Korangi, and Rehmatullah Shaikh, administrator of the DMC of District East, have been transferred and directed to report to the Sindh Local Government Board. In addition, Muhammad Farooque has been appointed as administrator of Hyderabad and relieved the incumbent deputy commissioner Hyderabad from the additional charge.

The letter reads: “It is to inform that the Election Commission of Pakistan has imposed a ban on transfers and postings during the conduct of the local government election. “Moreover, the ECP, Islamabad has announced poll day for the LG election scheduled on January 15, 2023. Therefore, no transfer and posting of the government officers and officials including those of autonomous bodies and authorities can be made without prior approval of the ECP till the publication of election results.”

The provincial election commissioner requested the Sindh government to withdraw the transfer notifications of the three recently appointed administrators in abeyance till the culmination of the local government polls.