Sindh govt committed to rehabilitating flood victims: Sharjeel

Sindh Information Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon has said the provincial government has been giving special attention to the cause of fully rehabilitating flood victims in the province.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, he said the chief minister himself had been monitoring the drainage of floodwaters from the affected areas. Memon noted that the government departments of irrigation, public health engineering, and district administration concerned had been working day and night to complete the drainage operation. He said a survey was being conducted on an expeditious basis for giving financial support of Rs5,000 per acre to small wheat growers in the province to compensate them for their losses due to floods. He said the World Bank had given approval to projects having a total value of $1.692 billion for rehabilitating the flood victims. Three projects are related to the rehabilitation of the flood victims, rebuilding of their damaged homes and revival of the farmlands destroyed by floods. Two other projects are related to social protection and mother and child health.

Memon said the leadership of the PPP, especially its chairman and foreign minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, had been emphatically presenting the case of flood victims at the global forums. Owing to these efforts, the UN had established a global fund for climate justice.