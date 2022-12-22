Business community rejects federal govt’s decision of early closure of markets, wedding halls

Traders, restaurant owners and wedding hall associations throughout the city have criticised federal government’s decision of closing markets and wedding halls early in a bid to conserve energy.

Reacting to the decision, All Pakistan Anjuman-e-Tajran President Ajmal Baloch urged the government to immediately withdraw the order for closing markets and restaurants at 8pm. Under the National Energy Conservation Plan, the government decided that the timing of wedding halls would be limited to 10pm, while restaurants, hotels and markets would be closed by 8pm.

Wedding Halls Association President Rana Raees also decried the decision to close wedding halls by 10pm. He said that since past two years, they had witnessed unprecedentedly worse economic crisis due to the Covid-19 pandemic followed by the power and gas crisis in the country.

He added that they cooperated with the government during the Covid-19 pandemic, but now the federal government’s direction to close the wedding halls by 10pm was a non-serious decision.

He explained that there was a difference between Punjab and Sindh’s wedding ceremonies. He reasoned that the lifestyle of Karachi was different from the rest of the cities, and closing everything by 10pm or 8pm would collapse the business cycle of the city.

In the port city, Raees said, traffic jam was a constant ordeal that public faced every day. “It is nearly impossible to culminate wedding functions by 10pm, when guests start reaching after 10pm due to traffic rush,” he said, adding that the timings of wedding halls in Karachi should be until midnight.

He requested the federal and the provincial governments to revisit their decision, at least, in case of Karachi. He said that even earlier decision of closing wedding halls by 10pm in Sindh never proved successful. He said that it did not make much difference if a wedding ceremony took place two hours earlier or two hours later. “There are at least 50 sub industries attached with wedding halls, and the government must not ignore them,” he stressed.

Meanwhile, Karachi Electric Dealers Association President Rizwan Irfan also lamented that the traders were already facing difficulties due to electricity and gas load-shedding. He warned that merchants would show an extreme reaction in case these time restrictions were imposed.

All Karachi Trader Association President Atiq Mir said that the city’s business was already running 30 to 35 per cent of its capacity. By shutting down markets by 8pm, he said there would be an economic catastrophe in the city.

He added that the traders were still facing the brunt of losses they had incurred during the pandemic restrictions. Under such circumstances, he said if the government resorted to closing markets by 8pm, there would be massive lay-offs of workers. “It is the low-income labour class who does double shifts to make their ends meet,” he said, adding that if the markets were closed by 8pm, they would not be able to make ends meet.