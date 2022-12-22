Policeman, citizen shot dead by robbers in crime-infested Korangi

District Korangi remained in the grip of crime on Wednesday. In the morning a young man was killed in a mugging bid. Then the police got into a shootout, which left a cop dead. Later, another encounter occurred in the industrial area, where two policemen were wounded and as many suspects were shot dead.

The first incident took place in the Korangi No. 3 area, where Qayyum Umer, 20, was shot dead by robbers in the Korangi police jurisdiction. Police said that taking action on the information received, police mobiles rushed to the spot near Ghausia Masjid, where they found a man lying critically wounded, so the officials took him to the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC), where he was pronounced dead.

SHO Amir Azam of the Korangi police station said that according to their investigation, Umer was a resident of the same locality, and ran his family business of vegetables and mineral water.

The officer said that as per his daily routine, Umer was cleaning his motorbike when two suspects arrived on the scene and snatched his cousin’s mobile phone, but they returned it because it was damaged.

The SHO said that the suspects then took the cousin’s money and were escaping when Umer was riding his motorbike to get to his shop, but the robbers thought that they were being chased by him, so they opened fire on the young man and fled.

The victim had suffered a bullet to the chest that became the cause of his death. A case was filed by the police. Karachi police chief Javed Alam Odho took notice of the incident and ordered the suspension of SHO Azam.

After the incident, the District Korangi police were ordered to increase patrolling and checking in their respective areas. Zaman Town officials patrolling on a motorbike spotted some suspects, with whom they engaged in a shootout in Korangi Sector 51C.

The encounter left Head Constable Manzoor injured, while the robbers managed to escape from the spot under the cover of fire. The wounded cop was taken to a private hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries during treatment. The martyred official is survived by a widow and three children. He had got married 12 years ago. His eldest daughter Anaya is six years old, son Mohammad Mustafa is four years old and youngest daughter Ayat is one year old.

His wife said Manzoor was the only support for her and their children, as neither her parents of her husband’s parents were alive. She said they live in a rented house, adding that she does not know how she will take care of her children now.

She appealed to the higher authorities to take steps to support her and her children. The funeral prayers for the deceased will be offered on Thursday (today) after the Zohr prayers.

The Zaman Town police said that after the incident, a message was aired on police control with complete details of the fleeing robbers, and directions were issued by the police high-ups to conduct checking by blocking the expected routes of the suspects.

SHO Aurangzeb Khattak of the Korangi Industrial Area police station said that after receiving the orders, they were on the lookout for the fleeing robbers. He said that the police located them at the Korangi Causeway near the driving licence branch, adding that the suspects opened fire and injured two constables.

However, despite their injuries, Police Constable Sajid Zaman and Police Constable Khan Raziq continued the shootout with the suspects and managed to apprehend both of them after wounding them.

The officer said that police mobiles also reached the spot and took the injured policemen to the Aga Khan University Hospital (AKUH) and the wounded robbers to the JPMC, where the suspects were pronounced dead. Police found two pistols and snatched mobile phones on the suspects, and also impounded their motorbike.

SHO Khattak said that one of the robbers, identified as Amjad Ali, was wanted by the police in a number of street crime cases and had been arrested earlier by the Aziz Bhatti police but was out on bail. The identity of the other robber is yet to be determined.

District East encounter

After the Korangi district encounters, another shootout took place in District East’s SITE Super Highway police jurisdiction, where Inspector Idrees Bangash and his friend Asif were wounded.

SHO Faisal Jaffery of the SITE Super Highway police station said that Inspector Bangash is posted at the Bin Qasim police station as SHO.

Jaffery said Bangash was visiting the area to meet his friend in Ahsanabad. He said that during the meeting between the two friends, unidentified suspects arrived on the scene and started robbing people.

SHO Bangash attempted to overpower them, but they opened fire and injured both him and his friend. As the suspects were making their escape, the officer chased them despite his injuries.

After an exchange of fire, both the robbers were arrested in an injured condition. Police found three mobile phones, a dagger and two 30-bore pistols on the suspects. Bangash was taken to the AKUH, where his condition is said to be stable. The robbers were identified as Nadeem, alias Toor Khan, and Zeeshan Kakar, both of Afghan origin.

They are residing in Pakistan illegally and involved in a number of street crime cases. Odho, along with East Range DIG Muqaddas Haider, visited the injured policemen at the AKUH. Both Bangash and Raziq are admitted there. However, Zaman is admitted in the intensive care ward of the Liaquat National Hospital. The police chief issued instructions for providing him with the best treatment.

Inspector Bangash was awarded Rs100,000 in cash and CC-I (level-one commendation certificate), and Rs50,000 each for Constable Raziq and Constable Zaman. The injured are being provided with the best medical facilities, said the Karachi police spokesman.