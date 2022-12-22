Gas problems

Many people turn to gas cylinders during the winter, as the gas supply from the SOEs becomes unreliable. Unfortunately, these items can be very risky. If mishandled, they are prone to explode and cause fires.

Companies should work on building safer gas cylinders in order to reduce the risk of families burning down their own home while cooking dinner. Furthermore, it would be advisable for the government to launch an awareness campaign on the proper use and maintenance of gas cylinders.

Abdul Malik Rauf

Karachi