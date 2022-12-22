Punjab in chaos

This letter refers to the news report ‘Punjab, KP assemblies to be dissolved on 23rd: PTI MNAs to demand joint acceptance of resignations, says Imran’ (December 18, 2022). Imran’s dangerous gambit has, predictably, not gone according to plan. The incumbent government has countered by moving for a vote of no-confidence against CM Pervaiz Elahi. Now Punjab Assembly Speaker Sibtain Khan is refusing to hold the session, triggering a full-blown constitutional crisis in Punjab.
Imran Khan was in power for nearly four years and accomplished next to nothing. Now he seems content to burn the house down if he cannot sit at the head of the table. Meanwhile, the public has long tired of this sordid saga and wants the politicians to do something about inflation, jobs and economic development. The politicians cannot keep taking the country from one crisis to another.
Muhammad Bakhtiar
Turbat
