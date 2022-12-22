Constructive criticism

Shaniera Akram and actor Feroz Khan have gotten into a social media spat after the former criticized Feroz Khan for letting his son sit on his lap while he was driving his car. Although it would be easy to dismiss this as just another petty online squabble between two celebrities with too much spare time on their hands, we would be wrong to do so. Shaniera Akram was spot on in her criticism.

Reckless and dangerous driving is a big problem in Pakistan. A subset of this problem is underage driving and parents who do not follow safety protocols, like wearing seatbelts, when driving with their kids. It is common to see young men, barely into their teens, speeding around on bikes or in cars, and families driving while not wearing seatbelts. As a result, many lives are lost and many young people get seriously injured in accidents every year. Shaneira Akram is right to point this out and remind us all that such habits are not ok.

Malik ul Quddoos

Karachi