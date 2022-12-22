Death and inflation

Inflation has not only made it difficult for Pakistanis to live, it has also made it much harder for us to die with dignity. Medical bills have sky-rocketed, like everything else. As a result, many with terminal conditions are being forced to spend their last days in terrible pain in order to prevent their families from going broke. However, the pain, sadly, goes beyond end-of-life care. Securing a grave and arranging a funeral for a loved one has become a surprisingly difficult and expensive task. Maybe our leaders are incapable of helping us in life, but they should at least give us the comfort of dying with dignity or spending our last moments with our loved ones without having to see them in agony.

Faisal Ansar

Karachi