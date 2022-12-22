Drama in Punjab

On the stage that is the Punjab government, dramatics continue to trump better sense or better politics. Yesterday was supposed to be the day the Punjab Assembly voted on a confidence motion for CM Pervaiz Elahi. That didn’t happen, leading to the inevitable speculations: was the PTI government not confident that Elahi would be able to secure the votes? If, as has been claimed, Elahi had the required votes, he could have gone ahead and not put his CMship in jeopardy legally and constitutionally. The question is obviously not about claims of who has how many numbers but whether the failure to go for a vote of confidence stems from insecurity or confidence. Both can be legitimate reasons. Either the Punjab CM was not confident of securing 186 votes or the PTI was adamant in sticking to its speaker’s ruling that the governor cannot ask the CM to go for a vote of confidence during an ongoing assembly session and that the CM cannot summon a fresh session “unless the current session is prorogued”. Constitutional experts think otherwise and say that the governor can seek the vote of confidence during an ongoing session as well and it can be voted upon.

It is obvious, regardless of how things proceed, that the PDM government is also not quite ready to back down. If the PTI-PMLQ are in no mood to play ball, neither is the PDM. And it seems the centre is ready to exhaust all legal options. There has even been talk of Governor’s Rule in Punjab. As the edit is being written, the PDM coalition had not yet decided on a denotification by the governor or any other step. Most political experts believe that the matter will most likely go to the courts due to the chaos in the power corridors of Punjab. In this, we must remember a [not so] little piece of document called the constitution, which must be followed in letter and spirit. If the governor asks the chief minister to take a vote of confidence, per legal observers, the CM should have done so given that the PTI-PMLQ members have been saying that they have the full numbers. While a few PTI members are not in the country at the moment, the PML-Q has shown that they have their 10 members intact. So is there more to this story than meets the eye? Would it not put the entire exercise to rest if the CM just takes a vote of confidence, embarrassing the governor and the PDM in the process? This would also put the upcoming vote of no-confidence under question for only trying to delay the assemblies being dissolved.

The PDM initially said they are not afraid of elections but they still went ahead and exercised all options – from a vote of confidence to moving a no-trust move. The PTI wants early general elections. So far, it has not been able to force the PDM government to go for elections, even after the Punjab by-polls. If the PTI cannot get its way, it can go to any length. But is it worth it? At the end of the day, it is important for all political parties to realize that such chaos suits no one and will lead to further political instability when the economy is in deep trouble. What is needed is for all of them to sit together and find a way out of this mess. Pakistan cannot move forward unless the political class decides to stop gaslighting the people it represents, grows up, and finally agrees on a new charter of economy and a new charter of democracy. This is the vote of confidence in the people of the country that is actually needed.