Efficiency without cost

LAHORE: In most of the developed and emerging economies, entrepreneurs in the same field facilitate each other in increasing efficiencies by adopting commonsense procedures they earlier missed or were unaware of.

This is because they operate in a highly competitive environment and only hide those methods that they developed through innovation and get them patented. These entrepreneurs are convinced that competition is in their interest and its absence would make them lethargic and careless. With stiff competition they are always on their toes.

In Pakistan, we see numerous industries with the same equipment and technology that function miles apart in performance. Some of these industries are highly efficient while some have high operating costs.

Take for instance an industry where a product passes through different stages of hot and cold treatment. Commonsense demands that the machines requiring heat should be insulated from machines that operate at very low temperature.

Some factories installed the cold and hot machines side by side. This results in high energy consumption.

The temperature of machine with hot process would continue dropping when a cold process machine is nearby and it will require more energy to maintain the temperature. In the same way, much more power would be used to keep the temperature of a cold process machine at required level.

When the competition heats up, this flaw would make the difference between success and failure. Industries that have cut cost and increased efficiencies are better placed as the competitiveness of industries badly is impacted due to increase in cost of productions because of non performing state utilities, inept economic policies, high inflation and interest rates.

Prudent entrepreneurs base their business models on ground realities, realising that there is no answer in the short-term to the energy and power crisis, corruption, inept government policies. They realise that the cost of doing business is high not only due to government policies but also due to lethargy on part of the productive sectors that continue to operate with low power and energy efficiency, lower workers’ productivity, higher wastages and low marketing skills.

Industries in Pakistan operated in a protective environment for 45 years. The entrepreneurs enjoyed a captive domestic market, and as there was no competition, increasing efficiency was not a compulsion.

Many industries wasted the steam produced from their boilers instead of producing power because electricity was cheap. Now many industries use the same steam to produce electricity through turbines.

At the same time, the hot steam is first passed through closed pipes in the processes where heating is required. Less energy is then required to bring the temperature of the process to the required degree.

All factories should be asked to conduct energy audits in their concerns. Energy audits conducted in the basic textile sector and some SMEs from various sectors have proved that manufacturers could save 10-25 percent electricity through minor and costless changes in the setup of their production halls.

Further savings could be made by improving the quality of electrical equipment they currently use. The investment required in this regard is generally recoverable in four to nine months through lower power bills.

In the apparel sector, procedural inefficiencies in exporting industries also increase the costs substantially. Foreign productivity experts engaged by Small and Medium Enterprises Development Authority in apparel and auto parts sector a decade back have demonstrated that the efficiencies in delivery, set-up time, labor, wastage control, and repetition of work could be improved simply by streamlining the procedures without any financial investments.

Still many industries continue with old practices. However, productivity improvements of up to 40 percent have been recorded in both apparel and auto-parts sectors that followed the advice of the experts.