KCCI says govt’s energy saving plan ‘impractical’

KARACHI: Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) on Wednesday resented the government’s energy conservation plan by closing markets and restraints earlier, saying the decision was “impractical” particularly in case of Karachi where business activities start off in the afternoon and continue till late night.

“It’s a well-known fact that most of the Karachiites go out for dinner after 9:00pm so the decision to close restaurants at 8:00pm was not practical at all, hence, the government must take ground realities into consideration before taking such decisions so that the businesses could not suffer,” KCCI president Mohammed Tariq Yousuf said in a statement.

The peak shopping hours in the city had remained between 7:00pm to 10:00pm, he added, asking the government to give a relaxation of two to three hours for the city.

Yousuf was of the view that the government should consult with the business community prior to implementing such a decision so that mutually agreed timings could be finalised to avoid confusion and any resistance.

“Karachi chamber firmly believes in taking energy conservation measures but these should not be taken by staking local businesses who are already battling for survival in the ongoing era of inflation in which sales and profitability has come down to half or may be more for all types of businesses.”

Other than closing markets and restaurants earlier to save energy, Yousuf said, the government should also focus on work-from-facility for government employees, solarisation of government buildings, introduction of electric bikes, use of conical baffle in geysers, etc.

“The government must understand the peculiarities and dynamics of Karachi where the decision to shut down businesses by 8:00pm simply cannot be implemented as it would prove disastrous not only for businesses but also for the economy.”

KCCI president explained that reduced business activities due to limited timings would decrease the income and subsequently, the national and provincial exchequers would lose substantial amount of revenue being collected as sales tax and other levies.

“In this scenario, the economy will not be able to save much funds through conservation but would certainly lose huge amount of taxes due to reduced business activities,” he opined.

Yousuf added that a similar decision was also taken in the past when the business timing was reduced to 8:00pm that led to bringing many businesses at the verge of bankruptcy.

“We need not to repeat history that would be a futile exercise, therefore, the lawmakers are requested to save businesses and the economy from more woes.”

KCCI president also appealed the Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and other members of the cabinet to review the decision and make it more business-friendly.