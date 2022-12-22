Govt delays PARCO’s foreign dividend payments

KARACHI: Government is delaying payment of dividends to foreign partners of Pak-Arab Refinery Limited (PARCO) due to scarcity of foreign exchange in the country, sources said.

The profit of the foreign partners is repatriated in dollars, however the foreign partners were being denied the repatriation of their dividend for the last one and a half month, sources privy to the development disclosed. PARCO has the holdings of the government of Pakistan and Emirate of Abu Dhabi through its investment company.

According to sources, the dividend amount comes to $60 million, which was not being repatriated. Sources cited the dollar shortage in the country as the main reason for this delay in repatriation of the dividend.

They also said that the country has been facing severe crunch of foreign exchange and the government was finding it very difficult to finance the imports, which was also leading to stuck up import cargoes at the ports of the country.

Although the government was facilitating crude and petroleum products by asking banks to finance oil imports, refineries were facing problems in importing other inputs needed for continuing their operation, they said. The latest issue faced by refineries includes the delay in the repatriation of dividends to foreign partners of PARCO.

Sources said that due to delay in payment of dividend to foreign partners of PARCO, the company was reluctant to go for an expansion plan. PARCO had committed to go for an upgrade and modernisation plan. PARCO has the capacity to process 120,000 tonnes per day oil products.

Sources said that refinery sector expansion plan was part of efforts under refinery policy, which has been finalised and now awaiting the approval of the top forum of the government. PARCO too has a plan to expand under the policy; however, the delay in repatriation of dividend might jeopardise that plan, they added.

PARCO is a fully integrated energy company and the strategic fuel supplier to Pakistan with a broad portfolio of operational ventures.

The shareholder stake within the company is combined of Mubadala with 30 percent, OMV with 10 percent and government of Pakistan with a 60 percent stake. The company’s major business activities are in refining, transportation, storage and marketing of fuels in JV with TOTAL of France, marketing and distribution of LPG.

PARCO did not give its version despite a number of attempts to connect with the company's media-related department.