Stocks fall to 2-year low on political uncertainty

Stocks fell to their lowest in two years on Wednesday, with investor risk appetite curbed by political uncertainty ahead of a vote in Punjab assembly, IMF talk’s worries and slumping rupee, traders said.

They said stocks fell over one percent, with the benchmark index extending its losing streak to third sessions.

Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) benchmark KSE 100-share Index shed 1.23 percent or 489.56 points to close at 39342.89 points, against 39832.45 points recorded in the last session. The index closed down at a 26-month low level after November 2, 2020.

Intraday high was 40,022.02 points, while the lowest level of the day was recorded at 39,276.70 points.

Arif Habib Limited said the PSX witnessed a negative session and investor participation remained low on ongoing political unrest. However, some decent volumes were recorded in the 3rd tier stocks, it added.

Bearish sentiments grabbed the market as the equities carried forward yesterday’s negative sentiment, Topline Securities stated in its post-market analysis.

The benchmark index had opened in a green zone initially and made an intraday high at 40,022 but couldn’t resist against the selling spree initiated in the latter half of the day.

The aforesaid selling pressure pushed the index to end in the red, it added.

KSE-30 index also decreased by 230.89 points or 1.57 percent to close at 14,459.95 points, compared with 14,690.84 points recorded in the last session.

Traded shares decreased by over 99 million shares to 166,000 million shares from 265,284 million shares. Trading value fell to Rs4,052 billion from Rs6.536 billion. Market capital narrowed to Rs6.292 trillion from Rs6.355 trillion. Out of 329 companies active in the session, 115 closed in green, 195 in red, and 19 remained unchanged.

Major negative contributors in Wednesday’s trading session were TRG, UBL, MCB, ENGRO, and PPL which cumulatively dented the index by 263 points.

Sectors contributing to the performance included commercial banks (-159 points), technology and communication (-106.4 points), fertiliser (-71.2 points), exploration and production (-52.2 points), and oil marketing companies (-24.4 points).

On the flip side, LUCK, LOTCHEM and ILP had seen some buying interest as they added 51 points collectively, today.

WorldCall Telecom Limited was the volume leader with 17.47 million shares traded, losing Rs0.01 to close at Rs1.16. It was followed by Hum Network with 11.87 million shares traded, losing Rs0.02 to close at Rs5.60 and Dewan Farooque Motors with 8.57 million shares losing Re1 to close at Rs11.47.

The highest decrease was recorded in the shares of Rafhan Maize, down Rs600.00 to close at Rs7,755/share, followed by Sanofi-Aventis at Rs73.99 to close at Rs966.01/share. An increase was noted in the shares of Nestle Pakistan, up Rs100 to end at Rs5,350/share, followed by Premium Tex at Rs45.50 to end at Rs669.79/share.

Other stocks that recorded significant turnover included K-Electric Ltd, Hascol Petrol, Cnergyico PK, TPL Properties, Pak Refinery, Unity Foods Ltd, and TRG Pak Ltd.

Shares’ turnover in the future contracts decreased to 42.176 million shares from 53.892 million shares.