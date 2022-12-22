REER index depreciates to 98.8 in November

KARACHI: Pakistan’s real effective exchange rate (REER), the value of the rupee against a basket of trading partner currencies, fell to 98.8 in November from 100.2 in the previous month, the central bank data showed on Wednesday.

The REER depicts the relative competitiveness of the rupee versus the trade-weighted basket of currencies.

“The REER shows that the rupee is fairly valued on this measure and slightly undervalued,” said Samiullah Tariq, the head of research at Pak-Kuwait Investment Company. “But the pressure on PKR is due to demand exceeding supply and tight liquidity conditions globally,” Tariq added.

On Wednesday, the rupee fell 0.12 percent to 225.40 versus the dollar in the interbank market. The rupee lost 50 paisas to close at 234.50 per dollar in the kerb market. Some analysts believe the rupee is unlikely to recover against the dollar as a result of the REER index’s dip.

“Market is anxious about depleted reserves and how it is impacting the entire business ecosystem. This is why a fall in REER will not impact rupee. Inflows need to materialise for sentiment to improve,” said Komal Mansoor, the head of research at Tresmark.

foreign exchange reserves with the State Bank of Pakistan have dropped to $6.7 billion as of December 9. The rupee has been under severe pressure and has lost 21 percent of its value against the dollar so far this calendar year. Overall, gross external financing requirements for FY2023 are estimated at a massive $29 billion, with foreign debt repayments of $23 billion and current account deficit of $6 billion, according to a client note from Alfalah CLSA Research.

“Foreign exchange reserves provide just one month’s import cover. The aforementioned is mainly on account of the government’s slow progress in rolling over/securing foreign inflows,” it said.

“Government continues to delay unpopular IMF preconditions, fearing further loss of political capital – general elections are scheduled to be held in 2023,” it added.

The interbank and informal open market exchange rates have an abnormally high spread, which is channeling remittances away from formal channels into the grey market. Exporters are delaying the transfer of export receipts. “We see interbank rate creeping up to curb rate by FY2023 end,” it said. Remittances from overseas Pakistani workers continued to drop. These inflows fell 14 percent year-on-year to $2.108 billion in November. Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates sent the country fewer remittances. Because there are no apparent economic problems in these countries, the difference between the official exchange rate and the hawala/hundi rate was likely the primary cause of the fall in documented remittances.