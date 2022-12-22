Domestic, external factors call for prudent fiscal policies: SBP

KARACHI: The central bank on Wednesday said challenges posed by both domestic and external factors, particularly floods, call for prudent monetary and fiscal policies, steps to reduce food prices, and safeguarding of the IMF programme.

Slowing growth, increased pressures on inflation and external position are some of the manifestations of these difficulties, according to Governor’s Annual Report 2021/22 released by the State Bank of Pakistan.

“Navigating these challenges in FY23 will require prudent monetary and fiscal policies, steps to curtail food prices, ensuring that the IMF programme remains on track, and the timely materialisation of planned external inflows,” the report said.

“In order to ensure that the overall import bill remains contained, it will be critical that the envisaged fiscal consolidation is delivered and that strong measures are taken to curtail energy imports,” it added.

Over the medium-term, in order to avoid a recurrence of boom-busts and to increase the resilience of the economy, structural reforms to boost productivity, export competitiveness, and domestic savings and investment are imperative, the report added.

The Governor’s Annual Report, the first such report by SBP, was published Under Section 39 (1) of the SBP Act, 1956 (as amended up to January 2022), which requires the governor to submit annual report to the Majlis-e-Shoora (Parliament) regarding the achievement of the central bank's objectives, conduct of monetary policy, state of the economy and the financial system.

In consideration of this stipulation, as well as SBP’s objectives as set out in section 4(B) of the amended act, the report is divided into four distinct chapters that shed light on the state of Pakistan’s economy and financial system; price stability and the conduct of monetary policy; financial stability; and measures to support the government’s economic policies, the SBP said in the statement issued on the same day.

The report said a combination of both external and domestic factors contributed to higher than projected inflation in FY2022. In particular, stronger than anticipated domestic demand amid an unexpected fiscal expansion, together with more-than-expected increase in global commodity prices and exchange rate depreciation, were the main drivers of inflation in a year that proved to be exceptionally volatile and challenging for policymakers around the world.

The report noted that average headline National CPI (NCPI) inflation reached 12.2 percent in the last fiscal year from 8.9 percent in the previous year, exceeding the government’s FY2022 target of 8 percent as well as SBP’s own inflation projection range of 9-11 percent for the year.

As a result, inflation diverged from the objective of price stability, embodied by the government’s medium-term target of 5-7 percent. However, the report highlights that Pakistan was not the only country where inflation was higher than official forecasts at the beginning of the year, amid a significantly challenging global environment marked by global supply chain disruptions and the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

With domestic demand accelerating faster than expected, driven in large part by an unplanned fiscal expansion in FY2022, the rise in global commodity prices resulted in pressures on inflation, the external account and the rupee as the year progressed. However, the uncertain global exit from the Covid pandemic complicated the timing of policy actions. Nevertheless, the report notes that SBP moved to counter inflationary pressures from Q1-FY2022, with the pace of monetary tightening calibrated in response to the changing outlook and balance of risks to inflation, financial stability, and growth.

Moreover, the frequency of monetary policy committee meetings was also increased from six to eight times a year, with a view to make the process of monetary policy formulation more responsive to the fast-changing situation. Cumulatively, the policy rate was raised by 675 basis points during FY2022, in addition to tightening of macro-prudential settings to contain domestic demand, according to the report.

From the perspective of the SBP’s objective of contributing to the stability of the financial system, the report noted that although there was some stress on financial markets, leading to volatility and pressures on the prices of financial assets, they functioned smoothly without any significant disruption. Overall, the domestic financial sector remained stable and resilient throughout the year as the capital adequacy ratio of the banking sector, which has the largest share in the domestic financial sector, remained well above domestic regulatory requirements as well as international standards.