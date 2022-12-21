Situation getting out of Imran’s control: Asif

ISLAMABAD: Defence Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif Tuesday said PTI Chairman Imran Khan had played his last card of assemblies’ dissolution and now the situation was slipping from his control slowly and he was desperate.

“The result of the filing of no-confidence motions against the Punjab chief minister will come out within two-three days,” he said during his media chat with reporters outside the Election Commission of Pakistan. “The noose of law around Imran Khan’s neck is getting tighter,” he pointed out and added that it was not acceptable to the PTI chairman to work in the constitutional realm of institutions he destroyed in four years, which the PDM government was trying to fix.

The minister contended that every day new revelations were being made in audios of the ‘murshid’ in Toshakhana, what she did under the patronage of the prime minister and what business they had been doing. “It is a very sad happening of our history that such people have reached the highest positions who have neither moral values nor political experience, only reached here in the lust for power and wealth,” he charged.

Imran, he claimed, is in a very desperate condition, abusing his benefactor now, whereas, it was he (Imran) who failed to discharge his responsibilities as prime minister, having nothing to do with rules and moral values.

And, he added, as a result of the success of a no-confidence motion against him, the PDM had formed the government.

Referring to the building of Election Commission Secretariat, he regretted that Imran abused the entire ECP establishment and also those who had supported him during his rule. “He abuses day and night General Bajwa, who would readily reach the parliament and give briefings,” Asif maintained.

The minister emphasised that that if the PTI chairman could not handle the government honestly, then what was the fault of General Bajwa, who supported him. Referring to Imran’s regime change allegation, he charged had Imran Khan been in power, the country would not have survived.

Asif claimed that Imran Khan still wanted the country not to progress, as he wanted the country to go into chaos and become a victim of poverty and destruction, ‘but in any case we will not allow this to happen’.

“If the courts work according to his wish, if the establishment gives unconditional support he praises day and night, but it is not acceptable to Imran Khan to work in the constitutional realm of institutions. And, those who were trusted have their own politics, reservations, they have never supported drowning people, this is their history,” he said.