Acceptance of resignations: PTI MNAs to appear before NA Speaker in a group tomorrow

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) lawmakers have decided to appear before the NA Speaker tomorrow (Thursday) in a group for the verification of their resignations.

The party has taken the decision in the wake of the letter written by Shah Mahmood Qureshi in this regard, which was ignored. He did not get a reply of his letter written to the NA Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf last week. Qureshi is PTI’s Vice-Chairman and leading the Parliamentary Group in the National Assembly after the disqualification of Imran Khan. Qureshi in his letter asked the NA speaker to endorse the resignations submitted earlier.

It was speculated earlier that the PTI members would show up in the National Assembly or joint sitting of the two houses of parliament on Tuesday but they didn’t come close to the Parliament House.

Special security arrangements were made for the occasion as large contingent of police and Rangers were deployed outside the Parliament House.

National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf has shelved the resignations of 123 MNAs belonging to the PTI who submitted them on April 11 after the removal of Imran Khan as prime minister through vote of no-trust. He made it clear on Monday that any member who wants to quit the House, shall have to come to him personally and pen his resignation in his own handwriting and respond to his queries about the circumstances in which the resignation had been tendered.

Talking to a group of legislators in his Parliamentary chamber on Tuesday, Raja Pervaiz reminded that he couldn’t accept collective resignations since it would be in violation of the rules. The NA Speaker wrote to the members in question in June to appear before him to verify their resignations. He dedicated five days of June for appearance before him. None of the members turned up and after accepting 11 resignations, the NA speaker closed the communications.

The sources said that PTI MNAs will hold their meeting at the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa House adjacent to the Ministers Enclave Thursday morning. The PTI claims that its 123 members’ resignations are pending for acceptance. The NA Speaker Secretariat doesn’t confirm that it has any resignation for disposal.

The PTI claims that its 123 members will gather at the rendezvous but the sources said that several members will not arrive due to personal reasons. The members will proceed in a procession to the Parliament House under the leadership of Qureshi. They will approach NA Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf collectively for acceptance of their earlier submitted resignations.

The NA Speaker has already clarified to an interlocutor of the PTI that he wouldn’t consider collective resignations. Ironically, PTI Chairman Imran stopped his members from appearing before the NA Speaker when he summoned them in June for verification of their resignations. He called it as “dummy assembly”.

The sources reminded that Parliament and KPK houses are situated in Red Zone where Section 144 under CrPC is enforced barring assembly of five and more than five persons. The administration will decide today (Wednesday) about handling of the procession of the members.