Border officials discuss trade, other issues at Torkham

LANDIKOTAL: Pak-Afghan management and border officials held a meeting at Torkham border and discussed bilateral trade and other related issues.

Pakistani including Frontier Corps (FC) Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) and custom officials participated. Additional Collector Custom Muhamaad Rizwan discussed border issues with Afghan authorities. He told the meeting that free and smooth trade with Afghanistan was their first priority.

He said they were further improving to expedite the clearance process. He said they were aware of the constraints of Afghan traders. He added that export to Afghanistan was gradually increasing and they were working to further make the process easy for improvement.

Custom collector Rizwan requested the Afghan border officials to take strict serious steps to stop contrabands being smuggled from Pakistan. Afghan officials requested Pakistani authorities to relax the border for patients and women. Pakistani border officials told Afghan counterparts that their issues would be taken up with high-ups.