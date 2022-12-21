Constitutional experts split over Punjab PA speaker’s ruling

LAHORE: Legal and constitutional experts are divided over the issue of Speaker Punjab Assembly’s ruling on the order of the Governor Punjab asking the Chief Minister Pervaiz Elahi to get a vote of confidence from the house.

On Monday last, the Governor Punjab had asked the Chief Minister Punjab to take a vote of confidence from the house, while the PMLN and its allies had also moved motions of no confidence against the CM, the Speaker and Deputy Speaker of Punjab Assembly.

Azhar Siddique, renowned Constitutional expert said according to the constitution the Governor has to call a special session for vote of confidence during which no other business could be taken up in the house. “As a first step the Governor would have to prorogue the ongoing 41th session of the assembly, which he himself summoned and then summon the special session for vote of confidence,” he said.

Talking about the Speaker’s ruling over the order of the Governor, he said the Speaker Punjab Assembly didn’t challenge the powers of the Governor but simply raised the issue of legality of the ongoing session.

“Secondly, the Governor should have a valid reason to ask for a vote of confidence and in present scenario the Governor’s reasons are not co-related with a valid reason,” he said adding thirdly the Governor should have given a reasonable time for taking vote of confidence and 48 hours were not considered as a reasonable time.

Prominent constitutional lawyer Ali Zafar was also of the same viewpoint and said that there was no doubt that the Governor has powers to ask the Chief Minister for taking a vote of confidence from the house but the Speaker can also continue session and ask the Governor to call a special session for vote of confidence.

He said in the present scenario on one side the Governor has asked the CM for a vote of confidence when the PMLN has submitted a motion of no confidence against the Chief Minister. “According to the constitution, priority will be given to the vote of no confidence and it should be tabled in the house first,” he said and maintained that if the Chief Minister survives the no-confidence then the Governor can call a special session asking the CM to get a vote of confidence.

Former secretary Election Commission of Pakistan Kanwar Dilshad said as per Article 130 of the Constitution of Pakistan, the Governor Punjab was empowered to ask the CM to take vote of confidence. He was of the view that procedures of the assembly fall under Article 130 and the Speaker cannot pass any ruling when the vote of no-confidence was moved. “If CM does not come as per schedule, the Governor can de-notify and the office of the Chief Minister ceases,” he concluded.