NA session prorogued after several amended bills approved

ISLAMABAD: The one-day session of the National Assembly (NA) was prorogued on Tuesday after passing two bills including the recently amended bill related to Reko Diq.

The National Assembly also passed the “The Control of Narcotics Substance (Amendment) Bill, 2022” through which the death penalty was abolished and substituted with life imprisonment. Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Murtaza Javed Abbasi called for formation of Commission to review of the previous government's actions that caused havoc to economic situation of the country since 2018.

The Senate has already passed the amendments in Foreign Investment (Promotion and Protection) (Amendment) Bill, 2022 while on Tuesday the NA has passed the amendments in the Foreign Investment (Promotion and Protection) (Amendment) Bill, 2022. The bills have addressed the concerns of the coalition partners of the government from Balochistan.

The Bill “The Control of Narcotics Substance (Amendment) Bill, 2022 presented by the Minister of State for Law and Justice Shahdat Awan in the National Assembly and this was brought through supplementary agenda of the day. The death penalty provisions were abolished by amending the Anti-Narcotics Act and Section 9 of Clause 2 of the Anti-Narcotic Substances Bill was amended. While two bills “The Islamabad Capital Territory Criminal Prosecution Service (Constitution, Functions and Powers) Bill, 2022 and “The Imports and Exports (Control) (Amendment) Bill, 2022” were also introduced in the National Assembly.

Federal Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Murtaza Javed Abbasi called for formation of Commission to review of the previous government's actions that caused havoc to economic situation of eh country since 2018. Taking the floor in the NA, Murtaza Javed Abbassi said in the previous regime, the economy was brought to the brink of collapse. “But the present government managed the economy and putting it on a right track,” he said. He said people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have been suffering from the PTI government for 9 years and now the PTI insisting for the fresh elections to the hide their corruption as the PTI corruption was being exposed to the whole country. Legislator from Opposition Ramesh Kumar Vankwani also seconded the call for the commission on economic situation but said that it should be formed from 2002 not from 2018 to ascertain why the dollar rupee parity rate gone up to Rs250 from Rs60. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif also attended the National Assembly for a while and members gathered around him.