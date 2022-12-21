 
Wednesday December 21, 2022
Sindh announces holidays

By Our Correspondent
December 21, 2022

The Sindh government has announced a public holiday in the province on December 27, 2022, to mark the death anniversary of former prime minister Benazir Bhutto. The provincial government has also announced an additional holiday for its employees from the Christian community on December 26 as Christmas Day (December 25) this year is falling on Sunday.

