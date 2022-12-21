Nazim Jokhio murder: Plea for framing amended charge against accused allowed

A sessions court allowed on Tuesday an application filed by the prosecution for framing an amended charge against the accused in the Nazim Jokhio murder case.

Pakistan Peoples Party lawmaker Jam Awais and seven of his servants/guards – Mohammad Mairaj, Mohammad Saleem, Ahmed Khan, Doda Khan, Mohammad Soomar, Haider Ali and Meer Ali – have been arraigned with abetting and torturing the 26-year-old local journalist to death at his farmhouse in Malir in November last year.

As Additional District and Sessions Judge Faraz Ahmed Chandio of the Model Criminal Trial Court (Malir) resumed the hearing of the case the other day, accused Mairaj, Saleem, Ahmed Khan, Doda and Soomar turned up before the court on bail, while accused Haider and Meer were produced from jail.

The MPA was called absent for the second consecutive time. Jail authorities submitted a report, informing the judge that the accused was under medical treatment in the jail hospital. State prosecutor Sanaullah Memon filed the application under Section 227 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) requesting the judge to frame an amended charge against the accused. He stated that Jam Awais, Ahmed, Haider, Meer, Soomar, and Doda Kan along with absconding accused Niaz Salar allegedly committed the offences punishable under sections 302 (premeditated murder), 109 (punishment for abetment), and 34 (common intention) of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC), asking that Soomar and Doda along with Salar be charged under Section 365 (abduction) of the PPC instead of Haider, Meer and Ahmed.

After hearing arguments from both sides, the judge allowed the prosecution’s plea and set December 23 for framing the amended charge as well as the hearing of the compromise application. He issued a production order for the lawmaker so he can be produced before the judge on the next hearing.

On December 10, Jam Awais, Hider Ali, Meer Ali, Doda Khan, Soomar, and Ahmed Khan along with the absconding accused were charged with threatening and forcing Nazim Jokhio to delete the video he had shared on his social media account of foreigners hunting Houbara bustard in a Malir area and torturing him to death upon his refusal to do so, thereby committing the offences punishable under 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation), 302 and 34 of the PPC.

Haider, Meer and Ahmed Khan along with Niaz were also charged with forcibly taking the victim to the Jam House, thus committing the offence punishable under Section 365 of the PPC. All the accused were also charged under Section 201 of the PPC for allegedly removing evidence from the crime scene and throwing away the belongings of the deceased.