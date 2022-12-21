British Raj school buildings were unharmed by floods, PA informed

Sindh Education and Culture Minister Syed Sardar Ali Shah informed the provincial assembly on Tuesday that the public school buildings damaged during the recent floods in the province were 30 to 50 years old, but the school buildings built during the British Raj remained unharmed during the natural disaster.

Shah was speaking in the House on an adjournment motion on the literacy rate and the educational standards in the province. He told the PA that 1,339 school buildings built in the province during the colonial era had not been affected by the recent floods.

He said that the school buildings that were damaged by the floods had originally been built after Pakistan came into existence. He conceded that a strategy was required to build durable educational infrastructure in the province that could withstand devastation caused by natural calamities.

Shah told the legislature that floods had damaged some 20,000 school buildings in the province, and repair work had been immediately started on 7,000 of those schools in order to revive academic activities there.

The education minister said that the World Bank had been informed that Rs139 billion would be required to rebuild the educational infrastructure damaged due to the floods. He was of the view that the government scheme to build new primary schools should come to an end, adding that instead, elementary-level schools (those providing education up to the eighth grade) should be built keeping in view the dropout rate of the students after clearing the fifth grade.

He said that a special literacy programme would be launched with public-private partnership for the education of the children who were not enrolled in the primary classes. He admitted that no policy existed in the province for educating children belonging to the transgender community, as they were generally not enrolled by schools of either gender.

He assured the House that equal opportunities would be given to the transgender community so that their members could get an education in an honourable manner. He said that an efficient system would be introduced to monitor the attendance of students at government-run schools, like the biometric system already being used to verify the attendance of teachers.

He told the PA that the provincial government would make sure that schools were transformed into child-friendly premises. The education minister told the concerned lawmakers that there were 40,253 public schools in the province having an enrolment of over 4.6 million students.

He said the provincial government had recently undertaken the largest recruitment drive to hire the services of 60,000 teachers. He added that orders had already been issued to formalise the recruitment of 33,000 new teachers.

He also said that the newly recruited teachers were being imparted a month-long training to familiarise them with teaching methodology. He told the House that there were 6,467 non-functional schools in the province, while 4,000 of them had been reopened after recruiting new teachers.

Shah said that a licensing regime was also being introduced in the province as a proper qualification for teaching at schools. The minister said that new furniture had been purchased for public schools in the province after a gap of 12 years, adding that 300,000 desks had been procured for the purpose.

He said that the curriculum had been revised, enabling the students belonging to different religious minorities to study their respective religions at schools instead of studying ethics in lieu of Islamiat. He said that the culture and civilisation of the province had also been made part of the school curriculum.

Speaking on her adjournment motion earlier, Pakistan Peoples Party lawmaker Sharmila Faruqui had said that makeshift learning centres needed to be built to increase the literacy rate in the province.

She said that the literacy rate in Pakistan was highly unsatisfactory, pointing out that according to estimates, some 20 million children were not enrolled in schools.