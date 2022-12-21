Barcelona to host opening stages of 2023 Vuelta a Espana

Ag AFP

BARCELONA: The Vuelta a Espana will get underway in Barcelona for the first time in 60 years in 2023 with the first two stages raced in the Catalan capital, organisers announced on Tuesday.

The opening stage on August 26 will be a 14.6km team time-trial through the streets of the port city, and the following day, the peloton will cover 181.3km between Mataro and Barcelona, marked by two category climbs including the iconic Montjuic.

“That La Vuelta returns to Barcelona after 60 years is great news, not only because we will be able to experience a great sporting event, but also because it shows us, once again, the value of sport as the city’s economic engine,” said deputy mayor of Barcelona Jaume Collboni.