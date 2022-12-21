Mahnoor creates history by becoming Asian No.1

KARACHI: Sindh’s Mahnoor Ali has created history by becoming Asian number one squash player.

According to the latest rankings issued by Asian Squash Federation, Mahnoor achieved first position in the under-11 category with 540 points.

Mahnoor is a student of PSF Jahangir Khan Squash Academy which is being run by Sindh Squash Association under the supervision of M Amir Khan.

“She is the first Pakistani Squash player to achieve 1st ranking position in Asia. The JK Squash Academy and the American Business Council feel proud on her achievement,” said Amir while talking to 'The News'.