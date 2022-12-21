What we have done is ‘very special’, says Stokes

KARACHI: England on Tuesday became the first touring team to have completed a 3-0 whitewash of Pakistan in the Test series at the latter’s backyard by winning the third and final match convincingly here on Tuesday.

And English captain Ben Stokes is very pleased with the outcome.

“Yes I am very pleased and am happy for everyone. I understand we are in the sun and what we have done is very special and we are proud of it,” Stokes told reporters.

Asked it was his first tour of the sub-continent and how he would carry that experience in future Stokes said it was a good experience.

“In the sub-continent conditions and having to think about the game differently if compared to playing the games in England. We tried out a few different things and assessed the conditions and we were out there to see them work. Everything was tried to win games in this series. I have learnt a lot about the tactical sides in these conditions. It’s probably the best thing which came out definitely,” he said.

Asked what was the most pleasing thing about impressive results Stokes said particularly in this game they had to bowl first after losing the toss.

“You know how important is the toss in these conditions in the sub-continent. There was pressure on how to get the team out and then put some good score on the board.

It was different from the first two games,” he said. “The important thing is that the team stuck to what they have been playing, we always kept ticking the scoreboard. The way we still managed to apply ourselves and in the same way we did in the first two tests under different pressures just because of the toss I am very pleased the way we have delivered.”

He was satisfied with the way his charges responded to his leadership during the series.

“Yes I am very pleased,” he said. “I think taking extra pressure can come in playing the game. The only pressure on us was what the game was.

Always having understanding about the talking we do and the way we speak around is still got to be open and listen to the players around and still checking on them and everyone tried to give the performance whatever they can. Sometimes going away from the team mentality and checking them and do what I needed to do. I think I have learnt a lot on this tour as well,” Stokes said.

He said that everyone did the best job.