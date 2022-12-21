Fear factor caused Pak defeat: Waqar

LAHORE: Legendary Pakistan pacer Waqar Younis expressed his belief that the fear factor of losing led to team’s defeat against England.
Shedding light on the Babar Azam-led unit’s mindset after suffering whitewash at the hands of England on home soil, Waqar said that the team was in a grip of fear of losing.
Waqar believes that Pakistan seemed worried about losing, which was evident from how they prepared the pitches during the series.
“If you go back a year and a half, we played against South Africa and Sri Lanka here, where all these young fast-bowlers emerged, and the pitches were good. They had good bounce and the spinners also came into play later,” Younis said.
“I thought over here we prepared pitches while being worried about losing. When you are worried about losing, you are going to lose most of the time and that’s what happened.
