We were let down by our batting, says Babar

KARACHI: After getting thrashed 3-0 in a historic whitewash by England, Pakistan skipper Babar Azam on Tuesday said that they 'lacked in batting' and will need to do more work on this area.

“I think we lacked in batting. When we got settled we lost wickets and losing back-to-back wickets puts pressure on you. We are to fix these things and more work is needed on them,” Babar told a post-series news conference.

Babar, who has suffered the ignominy of being the first captain to lead Pakistan in a 3-0 defeat home, said that it was a huge disappointment for them to lose the series so badly.

“Yes, it’s a great disappointment for us and as a captain for me that we could not live up to the expectations and could not apply ourselves,” said Babar. “But the way England played cricket should be appreciated. The second thing is we are also a bit unfortunate that our fast bowlers were not fit. The new comers, playing in their places, performed but could not execute the way the team needed. When things came in our hands we faced some soft dismissals and because of that we could not win the match which we were going to win,” he said.

Babar dispelled the impression that captaincy and criticism following such losses might affect his own batting.

“As far the pressure on me as a skipper so I think there is no any such thing,” Babar said. “I enjoy it and it does not affect anything and it’s a matter of honour to lead the side. I try to put in my best for the country. Pakistan is on the priority. Yes, the team lost and I will defend it and as a skipper will take on front and whenever there will be anything I will stand on the front.”

He said that their strength was batting but they could not finish.

“Our strength was our batting as our bowling was not that good as our frontline bowlers Shaheen Afridi, Hasan Ali, Haris Rauf and Naseem Shah got unfit and when you induct new bowlers so it becomes very difficult for them and the way England play their cricket they would not let you settle down. The plan was to dominate through our batting and we did that but again I would say we could not finish, although we played well in patches,” the skipper said.

Asked whether due to more focus on white-ball cricket Pakistan’s red-ball cricket is affecting and why so much injuries occur Babar said the calendar of the whole year is decided.

“You know how many Tests, ODIs and T20s you will have to play, these things are decided before. Because of intensive cricket you are to keep yourself ready for it and I think fitness plays an important role here and when you are not extra-fit you cannot compete in all three formats. You get just three days to switch over and you will need to prepare mentally,” he said.

Babar said that the team is in the building phase.

“If you look there are three to four debuts as you need experience in Test cricket. Some of our experienced players were either injured or they were not in form. It was altogether a young team and only Azar Ali was the experienced player.

It will take time to get the things settled. Its not possible to change everything in one week and compete with other nations. I will try to back young players which we have brought in. Give them some time and then you will see where we will stand. Saud has come, Shan has made a comeback and Agha Salman is playing. Waseem Junior made a debut, Abrar came in, Faheem Ashraf faces ins and outs, so almost it’s a new team and the more you will give them chance the team will build,” he said.

“Doors are open for everyone. You plan for everything how to stretch further the game. If you are to set a mindset you will have to play them consistently. If we play different cricket so questions will raise why you don’t play defensive cricket. No one will be happy in any situation until results will not come,” Babar said.

Babar said that they would continue with some positives and best decisions will be taken for future.

“Two matches were in our hands but we lost them. It could have been different scenario had we won them but as a professional you will have to accept these things. The credit goes to England as the way they dominated and in batting played in a different mode. Some positives were also there and we would like to continue with them and we will talk on where we could do better and the best decisions will be taken for the team,” he said.

Asked how they lacked in pace department Babar said in this series too they faced difficulties.

“The players, the seniors ones who have been playing consistently, make a difference because they know how to tackle the things. Youngsters come under pressure in certain situations. Effort will be made to look after our best fast bowling lot as we have to play back-to-back series and World Cup is also ahead and we will have to plan solidly,” he said.

“In the previous spin lot we had Yasir Shah, Zahid and Nauman. Except Yasir the rest have been playing for the last one and a half year.”