UK’s FBI gave clean chit to Shehbaz a year before defamation victory against Daily Mail

LONDON: Daily Mail’s case against Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif was dealt a heavy blow when Britain’s anti-corruption and anti-crimes super organisation gave a clean chit to Shahbaz Sharif and his son Suleman Sharif at the end of September 2021 in a high-profile money-laundering and public office misuse investigation that could have ended the political career of Mr Sharif.

Investigators and lawyers who have studied both cases agree that Shehbaz Sharif gained a clear upper hand against Daily Mail and David Rose’s allegations of corruption when the National Crime Agency (NCA) – known as equivalent of American Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) – investigated Shehbaz Sharif for over two years in association with Imran Khan’s government and failed to find any evidence of corruption or wrongdoing either in Britain, Dubai or offshore jurisdictions.

Interestingly, when the NCA started its investigation against Shehbaz Sharif on 19 December 2019 just around five months after the publication of David Rose’s article on 14 July 2019 in Mail Online and Mail on Sunday titled “Did the family of Pakistani politician who has become the poster boy for British overseas aid STEAL funds meant for earthquake victims” and the NCA produced a copy of the same article before the court to convince the judge why assets of Mr Sharif, his son and Zulfikar Ahmed should be seized.

In the first week of December 2019, NAB’s Lahore Director General Shehzad Saleem met in London the NCA’s Operations Manager Investigations at International Corruption Unit where the UK investigation chief was briefed about Shehbaz Sharif cases in Pakistan.

The NCA had told a judge at the Westminster Magistrates’ Court that Mr Sharif and his family were being probed in Pakistan related to Ashiana Housing Scheme, Ramzan Sugar Mills.

The entire NCA case was based on thousands of pages of FIA and NAB investigations into Shahbaz Sharif and his family members as the ARU had successfully convinced the NCA that not only Daily Mail’s article was factual but that there was evidence available how Britain was used by the Sharifs to launder money and wealth.