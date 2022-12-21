Denmark jails IS sympathiser for 16 years

COPENHAGEN: A Danish court on Tuesday sentenced an Islamic State (IS) sympathiser to 16 years in prison for plotting a bomb attack in the Scandinavian country.

It is the longest sentence imposed to date for crimes of terrorism in Denmark, life in prison being the maximum allowed under the law. Syrian-born Ali Al Masry, 35, was found guilty of an “attempted terrorist act” by a court in Holbaek, a suburb of Copenhagen, and of financing and promoting “terrorist activities”.