Wednesday December 21, 2022
World

Eight Iraqi civilians killed in attack blamed on extremists

By AFP
December 21, 2022

BAGHDAD: Suspected extremists on motorbikes stormed a village north of Baghdad late on Monday and killed eight Iraqi civilians, officials said.

There was no immediate claim for the attack but the village was a focus of resistance to the Islamic State group during its lightning advance through swathes of Iraq and neighbouring Syria in 2014. It came a day after IS extremists killed nine federal police in an ambush in Kirkuk province further north.

