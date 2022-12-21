Eight Iraqi civilians killed in attack blamed on extremists

BAGHDAD: Suspected extremists on motorbikes stormed a village north of Baghdad late on Monday and killed eight Iraqi civilians, officials said.
There was no immediate claim for the attack but the village was a focus of resistance to the Islamic State group during its lightning advance through swathes of Iraq and neighbouring Syria in 2014. It came a day after IS extremists killed nine federal police in an ambush in Kirkuk province further north.
LONDON: Daily Mail’s case against Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif was dealt a heavy blow when Britain’s...
COPENHAGEN: A Danish court on Tuesday sentenced an Islamic State sympathiser to 16 years in prison for plotting a...
BANJUL, Gambia: A Gambian parliamentary committee on Tuesday recommended that an Indian pharmaceutical company be...
MOSCOW: Russia´s justice ministry requested the closure of the Moscow Helsinki Group, the veteran human rights...
LONDON: Princess Diana´s former butler was on Tuesday given a public apology and paid substantial damages by the...
PARIS: Europe has been gripped by its “most devastating” ever outbreak of bird flu in the past year, European...
Comments