Russia’s oldest human rights NGO threatened with closure

MOSCOW: Russia´s justice ministry requested the closure of the Moscow Helsinki Group, the veteran human rights defence organisation said on Tuesday, marking another step in the historic crackdown of any critical voice.

“The justice ministry put a request with the Moscow city court to dissolve the Moscow Helsinki Group and prohibit its activities on Russian territory,” the NGO said in a statement on its website. The group is the latest in a long series of civil society organisations to have been shut down or repressed in Russia, a trend that intensified with the Ukraine offensive.