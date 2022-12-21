89 Hindu pilgrims arrive

LAHORE: As many as 89 Hindu pilgrims arrived here on Tuesday through the Wagah border on a six-day visit to participate in Shivratri (night of Shiva) celebrations at the Katas Raj temple in Punjab.

The pilgrims, led by Sanjay Mehlawat, were received by Secretary Shrines

Evacuee Trust property Board (ETPB) Rana Shahid on behalf of Chairman ETPB Habibur Rehman Geelani.