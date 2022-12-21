20 huts gutted in Gulshan shanty town fire

KARACHI: At least 20 huts burnt to ashes during a fire that erupted in a shanty town along University Road in Gulshan-e-Iqbal on
Tuesday.
Inhabitants started trying to save their valuables themselves, but soon fire tenders from the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation’s fire brigade arrived to extinguish the blaze.
According to fire brigade spokesperson, three fire tenders brought the blaze under control after two hours of struggle, and luckily there was no loss of life in the tragic incident. He said the cause of the fire was yet to be ascertained.
