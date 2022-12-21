Two trucks carrying granite on fake documents seized

MANSEHRA: The Minerals Development Department, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, has seized two trucks of granite which were being smuggled to Punjab.

“We have arrested two smugglers and seized granite being smuggled to

Punjab on the fake documents,” Babar Khan Jadoon, the Inspector of Mineral Development Department, told reporters here on Tuesday.

A joint team of the Mineral Development Department and police intercepted the two trucks loaded with granite and during the search found that documents on which minerals were being transported to Punjab were fake.

Jadoon said that two smugglers, Mohammad Aqib and Mohammad Sajawal were arrested by the police and shifted them to the City Police Station.

“We have also booked two other people involved in the smuggling who would be arrested soon,” the official claimed.

He said that his department was working to ensure that only legally leased owners could transport minerals excavated from parts of the district to

anywhere else or to industry areas.