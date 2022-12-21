Two trucks carrying granite on fake documents seized

MANSEHRA: The Minerals Development Department, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, has seized two trucks of granite which were being smuggled to Punjab.
“We have arrested two smugglers and seized granite being smuggled to
Punjab on the fake documents,” Babar Khan Jadoon, the Inspector of Mineral Development Department, told reporters here on Tuesday.
A joint team of the Mineral Development Department and police intercepted the two trucks loaded with granite and during the search found that documents on which minerals were being transported to Punjab were fake.
Jadoon said that two smugglers, Mohammad Aqib and Mohammad Sajawal were arrested by the police and shifted them to the City Police Station.
“We have also booked two other people involved in the smuggling who would be arrested soon,” the official claimed.
He said that his department was working to ensure that only legally leased owners could transport minerals excavated from parts of the district to
anywhere else or to industry areas.
LAHORE: As many as 89 Hindu pilgrims arrived here on Tuesday through the Wagah border on a six-day visit to...
KARACHI: At least 20 huts burnt to ashes during a fire that erupted in a shanty town along University Road in...
SWABI: The house of a patwari was looted by robbers in police uniform soon after midnight, depriving him of over Rs6...
MUZAFFARABAD: Women participation at both micro and macro levels empowers them to develop the ability and competence...
KOHAT: To maintain law and order situation, the police and other civilian intelligence agencies put on high alert in...
PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Irrigation Arshad Ayub Khan has said that the establishment of Hazara...
Comments