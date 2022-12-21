Seminar speakers call for unity to face challenges

PESHAWAR: The speakers at seminar on Tuesday said national unity and integration was vital for a unified national front against internal and external challenges.

Speaking at a seminar on “National Unity and Integration” was organised by the Directorate of Students Societies and Kamyab Jawan Markaz in collaboration with the Department of Political Science, University of Malakand.

The speakers said that the goal of social stability, peace and harmony could also be achieved through national unity as it guarantees inclusive economic development and prevents schisms of regionalism, provincialism, ethnicism and racism.

Prof Dr Zahid Anwar, Pro-Vice Chancellor University of Peshawar and Dr Murad Ali, Head of the Department of Political Science, University of Malakand, were the main speakers at the seminar.

The speakers highlighted the importance of national unity and integration and emphasised that national integration is a centripetal social force that develops a sense of oneness among the individuals and groups of society and it gives direction to a nation.

Dean of Arts and Humanities, UoM, Prof Dr Atta-ur-Rehman and Dr Mohammad Ayaz, Director Students Societies, UoM, presented souvenirs to the guest speakers.