Govt urged to withdraw 11pc land tax

MANSEHRA: The people of Mansehra and Oghi tehsils have demanded the federal government to withdraw its 11 percent tax levied on the sale and purchase of the land and property.
“The Federal Board of Revenue has imposed 11percent tax on sale and purchase of the land and property some four months ago and since then the commutation/ Inteqal ratio has decreased over 80 percent in the district,” Nawaz Khan, the former district councilor, told reporters in Dhodial here on Tuesday.
The residents of Mansehra and Oghi tehsils told reporters that since the federal government imposed 11 percent FBR tax on the sale and purchase of the land the commutation ratio has significantly plunged.
“Would you believe the offices of revenue department and patwari have been presenting a deserted look as no land and property deals are not taking place,” Nawaz Khan said.
He added that earlier one who used to purchase land or property used to pay the only 4 percent
levy imposed by the provincial government, which
now enhanced to 15 percent on any commutation since 11 percent FBR tax imposed by the federal government.
“The federal government imposed 11 percent FBR tax on the land sale and purchase to generate the revenue from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, which adversely affected local revenue too,” he added.
Sarfaraz Khan, a local in Oghi, told reporters that the federal government should withdraw that tax.
