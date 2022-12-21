KP CM concerned over rising inflation in country

PESHAWAR: Chief Minister Mahmood Khan on Tuesday expressed concern over the rising inflation and non-provision of budgeted funds of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province by the incumbent federal government.

“The indifference has raised serious questions over the credibility and competency of the federal government in running the federation,” he said in a statement issued here.

Deploring what he called the undemocratic attitude of the federal government, the chief minister said that Rs189 billion funds had been withheld by the federal government to create financial instability in the province.

“This is an undemocratic approach towards achieving political interests,” he said, adding, “the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) leaders are jeopardising national interests for their political motives and have no policy to steer the country out of the prevailing economic crisis.”

He said that the inflation had reached an all-time high and basic commodities had gone beyond the purchasing capacity of ordinary citizens.

“The component parties of PDM had used inflation as an excuse to topple a democratically elected government under the regime change conspiracy. And now the inflation has increased manifold during the PDM government,” he went on to add.

“This clearly indicates that the component parties of PDM were never sincere in their claims and do not have any interest in addressing the issues facing ordinary citizens,” he added.

The chief minister said that the PDM leaders only wanted to seize control of the country to abolish corruption cases against them.

Mahmood Khan said that Pakistan Tehreek- e- Insaf Chairman Imran Khan was the only political figure who enjoys the uniform support of citizens from all over the country.

“Sweeping victory in the recent by-elections has proved that PTI is the only political party that represents the federation and that has the ability to represent Pakistan internationally and steer it out of the prevailing crisis,” he added.

The chief minister pledged that every legal, political and constitutional means would be adopted to achieve the rights of the province and get the country rid of the corrupt politicians.