HAAP alumni discuss solutions to climate crisis

Ag APP

Islamabad : In collaboration with the US Department of State and the Humphrey Alumni Association of Pakistan (HAAP), the United States Educational Foundation in Pakistan (USEFP) organised the 4th annual Humphrey alumni conference in Islamabad.

Titled ‘Combating Climate Change: Finding a Broad-Based Remedy for the Future’ the conference aims to find multidisciplinary solutions to the climate crisis and devise strategies to address catastrophic floods in Pakistan. Around 90 alumni from across Pakistan attended the conference and discussed global climate policies, adaptation plans, and risk reduction for developing countries, including Pakistan.

Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for Academic Programmes for the Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs (ECA) Ethan Rosenzweig met the participants and appreciated their efforts to bring knowledge and skills back to Pakistan to fight the global challenge. Fellows discussed approaches to the climate crisis through the lens of education, community resilience, public health, sustainable agriculture, and more.

The Humphrey alumni examined key factors behind climate change and its impact on the economy, residents, and the environment through panel discussions. USEFP Executive Director Rita Akhtar welcomed the participants and thanked them for continuing to build on their Humphrey Fellowship experiences.