SNGPL ‘catches’ 412 compressors

Rawalpindi : To provide equal gas pressure, the Sui Northern Gas Pipeline Limited (SNGPL) caught 412 ‘Gas Sucking Compressors’ and machines in different localities of the city and cantonment board areas here on Tuesday.

SNGPL Senior General Manager (Rawalpindi Region) Syed Mukhtar Shah told ‘The News’ department is the leading integrated natural gas provider in the region and is committed to delivering natural gas to the doorsteps of valued customers. The whole region has active consumer strength of almost 647,221 including 41 industrial consumers, 4,785 commercial, 3,594 special domestic, and 638,801 domestic consumers over the laid network of approximately 9,785 kilometre. The domestic sales constitute of almost 60 per cent of the total sale of the region, he claimed.

He said that SNGPL is committed to supplying gas at adequate pressure to all its 647,221 consumers however almost 37,000 consumers are still facing low pressure in the whole region, especially at tail-end areas and areas where lines are corroded and are being replaced.

Currently, 3 kilometre of the network is being replaced in Satellite Town, F-block while the remaining area has already been replaced and gas is being supplied with adequate pressure. We are continuously raiding against compressor users in the region and disconnecting their connections at the sport, he warned. We have planned the replacement of 120-kilometre of the network under rehabilitation programme in the current fiscal year, he said. This is done to replace the old network which not only renders losses to the company but also poses threat to loss of life and property, he said.

He said that there was no shortage of gas and pipelines of gas supply are being laid to increase its pressure, however, there is a dire need to take action against illegal practices of using gas compressors. He said that efforts are being made to address the gap between demand and supply and admitted that increased demand has added to consumers’ woes.