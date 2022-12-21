National self-help approach forum supporting children, mothers

Islamabad : Providing a platform to the organised networks, local partners, media, and civil society to build supportive linkages towards the well-being of children, the "National Self-Help Approach Forum” was organised by Kindernothilfe e.V. (KNH) Pakistan on Tuesday.

Speaking on this occasion, Shahzadi Kiran, the Country Coordinator for KNH Pakistan, stated that KNH has facilitated more than 30,000 children through 17 projects and 12 partner organizations under the Self-Help Group and Child Rights Programming approach. Further, from KNH Headquarters Germany, Guido Falkenberg, said that KNH is committed to working with its partners for the betterment of marginalized, disadvantaged children and women.

Furthermore, the National SHA Manager, Zoya Khan, shared her views about the SHG approach and objectives of this event. Afshan Tehseen Bajwa, Chairperson of the National Commission on the Rights of Child (NCRC) said “KNH is empowering mothers which are positively contributing towards children's development”. Idrees Mehsud, a Senior Member of the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), appreciated the work of KNH and importantly highlighted the effectiveness of SHGs, which is protecting children from climate hazards.

Helena Paust, first secretary of the Germany Embassy on Economic Cooperation and Development Organization, stated that they are looking forward to jointly taking initiatives with KNH to protect the environment from climate change. Syed Ali Naqvi, Fazal Hussain from the labour department, a representative of NCSW, civil society participants, German welfare organizations, and other national and international organizations that participated in this event stated that they will take steps for the better future of children.

Shab-e-Naz, National SHA Coordinator had an impact discussion with the community women and civil society members on the emerging issues prevailing in the society in the panel discussion. Furthermore, during a panel discussion, women from SHG groups from different remote areas of Pakistan shared their issues, and urged stakeholders, relevant authorities, and civil society to address their community issues. The event closed with the distribution of shields and souvenirs while concluding remarks from Shahzadi Kiran, Country Coordinator, expressed that KNH along with partners will continue to strive for the welfare of children and women.