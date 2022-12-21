WOW project to train 100,000 women to ride motorbikes

Islamabad : As many as 100,000 women will get training to ride motorbike till mid 2023 under Women on Wheels (WOW) project that has been initiated to enable them to play their more active role in the society.

According to Salman Sufi, head of Prime Minister of Pakistan’s Strategic Reforms, the goal is to have 500,000 plus women trained by 2025 to help them reclaim public spaces and eradicate harassment by making them mobile. Riding a two-wheeler in our society is stereotypically seen as a male dominated form of transportation. The women riders are steadily on the increase--and this is by no means a weak feat to achieve.

The constitution stipulated that ‘there shall be no discrimination on the basis of sex alone.’ The Constitution additionally affords the protection of marriage, family, the mother and the child as well as ensuring ‘full participation of women in all spheres of national life.’ Women usually do not drive motorbikes as this vehicle only symbolises with men. Many men start driving motorbikes at young age and it is totally acceptable but for most of women driving a motorbike actually belongs to a fairy tale.

Saghir Pasha, a heavy motorbike rider, said, “Many people in our society think that it is not safe for women to drive motorcycle independently whereas in reality public transport vehicles are more dangerous for them where they face mental and physical harassment.” An official has said, “The initiative is not just teaching women to ride motorbikes, but it is also creating general awareness on road safety and regulations. More importantly, it included empowering women financially by providing jobs such as delivery service providers through partnerships with private sector companies.”