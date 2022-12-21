RAWALPINDI: Former chairman of UC-36, Mohanpura, Chaudhry Azizuddin died, says a press release.
The deceased was buried in the cemetery of Rata Amral. Late Azizuddin was the father of Chaudhry Amjad Aziz, Chaudhry Abid Aziz, Chaudhry Tariq Aziz and Chaudhry Shahid Aziz. Quran khwani for the deceased will be held tomorrow (Thursday) at his residence Street No. 12, Mohanpura.
Ag APPIslamabad : In collaboration with the US Department of State and the Humphrey Alumni Association of Pakistan ,...
Islamabad : Sugary drinks are killing the young generation, so the government should increase taxes on them to save...
Rawalpindi : To provide equal gas pressure, the Sui Northern Gas Pipeline Limited caught 412 ‘Gas Sucking...
Ag APPRawalpindi : The Punjab Emergency Service , Rawalpindi observed the sacrifices of 13 heroes of the nation, who...
Islamabad : Providing a platform to the organised networks, local partners, media, and civil society to build...
Rawalpindi : National University of Medical Sciences and International Vaccine Institute , South Korea, agreed on to...
Comments