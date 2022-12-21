RAWALPINDI: Former chairman of UC-36, Mohanpura, Chaudhry Azizuddin died, says a press release.

The deceased was buried in the cemetery of Rata Amral. Late Azizuddin was the father of Chaudhry Amjad Aziz, Chaudhry Abid Aziz, Chaudhry Tariq Aziz and Chaudhry Shahid Aziz. Quran khwani for the deceased will be held tomorrow (Thursday) at his residence Street No. 12, Mohanpura.